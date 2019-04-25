Home Cities Kochi

Mastering intricacies of Kathakali at a tender age

Ten-year-old Vishrutha Vijayakumar is the first to don the ‘Kuttiravanan Vesham’ in Ravana Bhavam. She will perform in Kochi today

Published: 25th April 2019

By Anu Kuruvilla
KOCHI: It was at her first birthday function that Vishrutha Vijayakumar’s parents realised she would be a dancer someday. Today at the age of 10, she is all set to don the vesham of ‘Kuttiravanan’ in Ravana Bhavam, which will be staged at Changampuzha Park on Thursday at 6:30 pm. 

According to Vishrutha’s mother Sindhu Vijayakumar, Ravana Bhavam is staged very rarely since a child is required to play the character of Kuttiravanan. “An adult can’t present this ‘vesham’, which is a ‘kathivesham’, convincingly and it is very rare for children that young to have mastered the intricate mudras and body movements of kathakali,” she said. But for Vishrutha, who had her ‘arangettam’ in kathakali at the age of six, it was a piece of cake.

“The character of Kuttiravanan is 10-years-old and it is for the first time that a child of the same age is donning the ‘vesham’,” said Sindhu. She said it is easy to play a hero. 
“But to be a villain one needs to be very adept in convincingly bringing all the right bhavas not only on their face but also in their body language,” said Vishrutha’s mother. However, Vishrutha, who has till date presented kathakali recitals in over 70 stages, finds it an interesting and easy challenge.

She started her dance tutelage at the age of two, said her mother Sindhu. “We never pressed her to take up dancing or kathakali. She had an innate sense of the beat which became evident at a function which was held to celebrate her first birthday. We had arranged a musical programme which was a violin recital. The musician was accompanied by ghatam. When the programme began we saw that Vishrutha was clapping her hands and nodding in tune with the beat. She was very mesmerised and continued keeping up with the beat without a break,” she said.   

Everyone, who was present at the function, saw this and they urged us to enrol her in a dance class, said, Sindhu. “We were apprehensive, so we took her to Satish Sreekumar, a dance teacher. He said will be very tough for a small child to learn the steps, especially in Kathakali. But when he made her do some steps, Vishrutha essayed them very easily. He was amazed,” she said. 

From then on, there was no stopping Vishrutha. She performed on stage at the age of three and would have had her kathakali arangettam at four and a half years if not for the non-availability of a dress of her size. 
“It is rare for a small child to learn kathakali and then have an arangettam at an age when their gait is yet to become steady,” she said. She had to be satisfied with having her arangettam when she turned six. 
Vishrutha, who is a student of Aura Global School at Kodungalloor, is aiming to appear for the fourth-grade examination of Trinity University. She also effortlessly juggles bharatnatyam, kuchipudi and mohiniyattom along with her studies.

