Missed call pioneers make big things happen

At the epicenter of this IVRS transformation is a Kochi-based IT company Prudent Technologies (Prutech), founded by three software engineers from Wipro.

Published: 25th April 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

The founders of PrudentTechnologies

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: As recent as 2006, booking an LPG refill used to be one helluva task: the distributors’ phones are endlessly busy or no one would attend the call. Even if you are lucky to register for a refill, the gas cylinder is delivered to someone else who is either close to the distributor or to others who pays a higher amount in the black market. Things changed dramatically following the introduction of IVRS-based (Interactive Voice Response System) when HPCL rolled out the system for the first time in the country in Kerala in 2006. Suddenly, lakhs of customers could book their LPG refill by dialling a centralized number, eliminating black marketing and pilferage in the system. 

At the epicenter of this transformation is a Kochi-based IT company Prudent Technologies (Prutech), founded by three software engineers from Wipro, who were also batchmates at the College of Engineering, Trivandrum (CET): two from electronics stream while the third from computer science -- the college’s first batch in the stream.

The next 13 years have seen PrudentTechnologies involved in some prestigious works for the banks (customers can enquire his bank account through a toll-free number, for instance), online payment services for BSNL and UIDAI integration services, among other things.  

“We were the pioneer to offer missed call alert globally in the telecom industry when we provided the service for Escotel back in 2001,” said Geejo George, executive director and one of the founders of PrudentTechnologies. 

The missed call service used to be an SMS alert received by a subscriber about a called missed while the phone was out of coverage or switched off. Geejo along with his colleagues Sivadasan PK and C Pradeep Kumar founded Prudent Technologies in 1997 with zero investment thanks to the support from Wipro, where the trio was working. “Wipro promoted entrepreneurship among its employees,” explained Geejo, pointing out that some of the big IT companies such as Mindtree were founded by software professionals from Wipro.

When Prudent Technologies was founded, the company was, in fact, doing a project for the Department of Telecom (DoT) for computerized telephone bills.  In less than 22 years, the company now employs over 120 people across the country, winning accolades for many landmark initiatives: The IVR system for HPCL winning the President’s award for the best e-governance application in 2008. Prutech was also the first aggregator to integrate with UIDAI for direct subsidy transfer, impacting the life of 120 million households. One of the earliest projects includes providing election results and the SSLC exam results through SMS on the phone. 

Sanjay Chacko, head-business development of Prutech explained that their services are indirect, where the telecom companies such as Vodafone Idea uses its platform exclusively for servicing their enterprises’ customers. 

Some of the services for which Prudent Technologies is involved are Women’s Helpline (during an emergency), Disaster Intimation for Orissa (location-based service),  1922 Man Ki Baat (through missed call in this number the customer can hear all the speeches of the Prime Minister), etc.
Geejo said the most satisfying project Prudent Technologies was involved was a service to rescue people during last August’s floods in Kerala. 

“Under the service, a call to 1948 will help the rescuers to find the flood-trapped people through the google map. The nearest rescue operator will get the alert through the service,” he said, pointing out that as many as 19 lives were saved through the ‘Flood Relief’ service. “We did not charge anything for the project.”

The company is also helping companies to provide privacy for customers using Ola, Uber and Swiggy.
 “The calls are managed on our communication platform. “We handle 300 million requests (30 crore) on a monthly basis, which is growing at the rate of 15 per cent,” explained Geejo.

At a time when big data analytics and artificial intelligence had not entered the diction of the tech world, this small company has been using these tech tools to make life easy for the common man.

About the firm 

◆Prutech has been using these tech tools to make life easy for the common man

◆ The company introduced the missed call alert in 2001, a first in the telecom industry

◆Prutech was founded by three  CET class mates

