Post polls, it's cleaning drive; Green protocol makes party cadres work easier

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Over the past weeks, the city was festooned with posters and hoardings featuring the palm of the hand, the hammer and sickle, and the lotus. The three candidates wasted no time and campaigned their hearts out, proving each of them is worthy enough to serve the Ernakulam constituency. The tremendous voter turnout across the city was a clear indication of the public's voting spirit. However, a day after the elections, the city remains decorated with the after-effects of campaigning. As per the moral code of conduct, billboards are to be removed within 48 hours.

Unlike previous years, the implementation of the Green Protocol has been of enormous help. With most materials being degradable, party members are relieved that they were able to do their bit. "We will clear all hoardings, billboards, and flexes, if any, within a week. The campaigning materials used in the city are biodegradable so disposal won't be a problem. As for the walls, they've been booked for painting and will be reused for elections such as that of the panchayat," said C G Rajagopal (Muthu), president, Ernakulam Assembly Constituency, BJP.

The compound walls of many houses in the district endorsed the house owner's favoured candidate, during the campaign season. "Many people prefer leaving it that way - most walls are those of the party workers themselves. However, in other public places, if people want it repainted, the party workers will have it done," said Sherin varghese, DCC general secretary.

He clarified that the hoardings were made of cloth. "However, if there is the presence of flex, it will be taken to Tamil Nadu. Hardcore materials will be given to those who collect dry waste. And the shawls we received will be given to NGOs to make value-added products like bags. It was an eco-friendly election by 90 per cent," he said.

The CPM party secretariat has instructed that all tangible campaign material be removed in two days. "All booth committees have been assigned to remove signs of the election campaigning, along with party workers who will be volunteering. Walls, if required, will be repainted," said a CPM worker.

Back to where they belong

After weeks of active campaigning in the scorching sun, wearing their hearts on their sleeves and reaching out to every voter possible, one would assume the candidates might sit back a day after the polls. Hibi Eden, UDF candidate for Ernakulam and also the MLA is not one to relax. Wednesday morning saw him in Kumbalangi with the fishermen whose fishing nets and accessories were destructed in the heavy rains a day before the polls.

Post his tryst with the fisherfolk, he left for a community wedding in Edappally. "Later he had a poll evaluation with senior leaders in the election committee office. Which will be followed by a meeting in Cheranallur with respect to a protest on drinking water. He continues to uphold his responsibilities, being the MLA," said Sherin Varghese, DCC general secretary.

P Rajeev, LDF candidate too attended the community wedding in Edappally. After a meeting with his friends and at various offices, he had lunch at home after a month and a half. This should come as no surprise for a candidate who's known to campaign at the grassroot level. Ending on a lighter note, he has planned a movie night with his family.

The Union Minister for State for Culture and Tourism, Alphons Kannanthanam, who's also the NDA candidate for Ernakulam began his day with a jog. A muscle injury, result of a pothole, is not one to deter the minister, who wants to spend time with his family a day after polling.

"I will be watching the movie Lucifer with my family in the evening. Campaigning in Ernakulam is something I thoroughly enjoyed - I got to see a lot of places in the district, met a lot of people. It's not just about meeting voters," said Alphons Kannanthanam. he will be leaving the state on April 30 to campaign for the BJP in other states.