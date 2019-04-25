Home Cities Kochi

Quirky and serious! Viral posts have a publisher

The second section is authored by Deepa Nishanth, Bebeto Thimothy,Minesh Ramanunni and seven other authors.

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: Seen some interesting FB posts which compel you to hit the like button? Visakh K Kadachira and Rahul S, two students of Kerala University have taken it upon themselves to compile a book titled Laikkiyittum Sheyariyittum Mathirvarathava’ (Never enough to like and share) on viral posts from social media. 

“Posts which become viral overnight tend to have a very short timespan which is why we felt it was important to preserve them,” said Visakh. According to him, most of the articles question the cliches existing in various issues. “The posts allow the readers to become more open about society,’ he said.  The sale and promotion of the book published by Kollam Pravda Books, are done through social media. 
The book which was released in March on Facebook received over 20, 000 views. At least 500 hard copies of the book released in the first edition were sold out. The next edition will be coming out soon in the month of June. 

Posts that have gone viral in the past three years have been included in the book. People whose posts received huge following have contributed. The book has posts on two categories: Orkkumbol Pookkunna Kaadukal are posts evoking memories. Visakan Thampi, Bettymol Mathew, Sreelakshmi Arackal and 12 other authors have contributed in this category. The second section, ‘Nattellu Nilapadu Pradhirodham’ are opinion posts. The second section is authored by Deepa Nishanth, Bebeto Thimothy,Minesh Ramanunni and seven other authors.

