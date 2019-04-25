Two strong rooms under tight security in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration and the security apparatus have set up foolproof security arrangements to store EVMs, VVPAT and other relevant documents in the two strong rooms set up at CUSAT and Kalamassery Polytechnic for the Ernakulam and Chalakkudy constituencies respectively.

As per the instruction of the Election Commission three-tier security has been ensured for the two strong rooms. While the CISF has been deployed for the inner circle security of the strong rooms, the armed force of the Kerala police are in charge of the outer periphery of the strong rooms. Besides, the local police are also deployed at the premises as part of tightening security.

“Around 80 central force personnel have been deployed for a single strong room to ensure the security of the strong rooms. The whole premise would be under the surveillance of the force for another one month,” said S Surendran, City Police Commissioner when asked about the security arrangements of strong rooms.

To restrict the entry through other areas, the strong room has only one entry point and a double lock system. “The keys of both locking systems are kept with the Returning Officer and the AROs. Even the windows of the strong rooms have been sealed,” the Commissioner added.

Besides, a logbook is also maintained by the security personnel to monitor the visit of any persons. “A flying squad has been deputed under the Assistant Commissioner who will ensure patrolling at regular intervals,” said a top police officer.

Meanwhile, the shifting of voting machines and other relevant documents from the collection centres were completed on Wednesday morning. The control unit and documents will be taken out in the presence of the Returning Officers and the representatives of political parties on the counting day which is scheduled to be held on May 23.