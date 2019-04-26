Brahmapuram plant area to beef up security with CCTV surveillance

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon the Brahmapuram plant will completely come under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. The Corporation move to install the cameras around the plant came after they found some deliberate move by some unidentified persons to set fire to the plastic waste piled at the plant.

Though the Corporation has set up two CCTV cameras inside the plant, they were found tampered with an hour before the waste caught fire last month. The Corporation council had also decided to recommend a Vigilance probe to find the culprit behind the action.

“We are planning to install around 20-30 cameras around the plant so that each movement in the plant can be monitored. Since there was a model code of conduct, we couldn’t speed up the procedures. But on Thursday a meeting was convened to beef up the security aspects at the plant,” said Mayor Soumini Jain. According to the Mayor, the project would be implemented only through the tender process. “It will be put before the council for approval and once the council approved it the tender proceedings will be initiated. Since the earlier cameras were dysfunctional when the plastic waste caught fire, we are planning to drop the proposal submitted by the agency,” said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, the Mayor also said more lights would be installed around the plant. “ Besides these, a log book both for the persons and for the vehicles will be maintained at the plant. We have directed the contractors to provide the number of vehicles which used to transport the garbage to the plant. Only the registered vehicle will be allowed to enter the plant,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor also said the slew of suggestions made by the NGT at the plant has also reached its final stage. “The construction of drainage and roads has been completed. We have approached the KSEB to provide additional power supply for operating the leachate plant and that too will be materialised within a few days. If there is a delay we will go for installing diesel engines to operate it,” said Health Standing Committee chairperson Prathiba Ansari.