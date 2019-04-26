Home Cities Kochi

Free JUx courses for 100 students

The focus of JUx is to ensure virtual learning that is accessible anytime, anywhere through convenient learning formats at an affordable cost.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jain (deemed to be university), which recently set up its campus in Kochi with the primary focus to nurture leaders through quality education in diverse fields through high-end learning, launched its online learning and engagement platform JUx On Campus on Thursday.

The focus of JUx is to ensure virtual learning that is accessible anytime, anywhere through convenient learning formats at an affordable cost. Students can choose a career path right from the time they start their degree programme adding in special skills through online certifications from JUx On Campus curriculum. The courses offered are in engineering, sciences and non-engineering fields for UG and PG students. The fee for the courses being provided by JUx is Rs 3,500 for a 90-minute module. “The fee is less compared to the Rs 60,000 to Rs 90,000 charged by other course providers,” said Nisam Rehman, ADDONx.

According to him, the online course will be provided free of cost for 100 students studying in government colleges in districts like Idukki and Wayanad. “The courses will be conducted in association with the colleges and universities. They will be held on the campus of these institutions,” he said.

The online learning platform JUx On Campus will be enabled in institutions for students through their channel partner ADDONx and Thaj Institute of Distance Education (TIDE) is the implementation partner for Kerala. ADDONx will enable the JUx online courses through a powerful Open Online Learning Platform based on MOOC concept for employability skill upgrading.

