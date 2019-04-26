After one year full-fledged operation of Ro-Ro vessels still on paper

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Western Kochiites will never forget April 28, 2018, as their long-standing demand to get two Ro-Ro vessels got fulfilled on this day with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating it with much fanfare. However, the assurance made by the Chief Minister failed to materialise even after a year. Reason: Kochi Corporation which entrusted the operation of the KSINC failed to provide sufficient crew for operating the vessel.

“Coming Saturday would mark the anniversary of the inauguration of the Ro-Ro vessel. But still, the full-fledged operation of the vessel remains a question mark. As per the promise of the CM and the Corporation, the two Ro-Ro vessels would conduct the service from 6 am to 10 pm. But not a single day they operated it for the whole day. The government and the Corporation are insulting western Kochiites,” said Janakeeya Kootayma chairman Majnu Komath and convener Johny Vypeen.

“When the service started a year ago they only had a single qualified master. But even after getting such a long period they could only produce three masters. It is the lackadaisical attitude of both KSINC and the Corporation which delayed the full-fledged operation of the vessel,” Majnu said. The delay also resulted in a long queue of the vehicles during peak hours. Sometimes, the motorists have to wait nearly two hours to cross the shipping channel. “We have to wait for almost half an hour which leads to lengthy queues during rush hours,” said Rajesh Vijayan, a taxi driver. This unfairness from the authorities keeps people waiting under the scorching sun. “Goods carriers have to wait further long for other passengers. We are bound to reach our destinations at a fixed time but this wait and long queues make it difficult,” said Muzin, a goods truck driver.

However, when contacted KSINC official said the lack of qualified masters delayed the full-fledged operation of the vessel. “Since both vessels are being used every day, we cannot give training to a new master. Apart from operating the service we have to carry out its maintenance work as well. Unfortunately, most of the parts have to be imported from other countries as it is not available here. We too are helpless,” said a KSINC official when asked about the full-fledged operation of the vessel.Meanwhile, the Janakeeya Kootayma members threatened to hold a protest. However, Mayor Soumini Jain was unavailable to comment on this issue.