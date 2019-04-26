Mentoring system at NUALS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time in Kerala NUALS is introducing a mentoring system from Friday. The formal inauguration of the project will be done by Me’raj Ud Din Mir, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir, at the seminar hall of NUALS at Kalamassery at 10.30 am. NUALS vice-chancellor K C Sunny will preside over the function. As per the programme, law students admitted to NUALS will get a mentor from the freshmen year.