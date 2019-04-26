Three-day int’l conference begins at Cusat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-day International Conference on “Energy, Environment, Materials and Safety (ICEEMS’19)” organised by School of Engineering (SOE), CUSAT in association with THDC Institute of Hydropower Engineering and Technology supported by the Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP III) commenced on Thursday. The conference was inaugurated by K N Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor, CUSAT at a function to be presided over by M R R Panicker, principal, SOE, at the Science Seminar Complex of the university.The discussion in the conference focusses on energy security, economic growth and environmental protection.