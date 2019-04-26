Two-day WCC second anniversary fete from today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second-anniversary celebration of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) will be held here from Friday, with two-day panel sessions on ‘Women Shaping the Narrative in Media and Entertainment’.

Organised by Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), Thiruvananthapuram, the event is being held at St Teresa’s College Conference Hall, Kochi.

Some of the leading personalities who will be speaking at various sessions include Guneet Monga, producer of 2018 Oscar-winning short film ‘Period: End of Silence’; Miriam Joseph, independent production consultant; Putul Mahmood, filmmaker and associate professor, Satyajit Ray Film and TV Institute, Kolkata; Anjali Menon, filmmaker, Sunita Tati, producer and director; Swara Bhaskar, actor; Divya Gopinath, film and theatre actor; Revathi, actor; Geethu Mohandas, filmmaker and actor; Vrinda Grover, Supreme Court lawyer; Suneetha Dhar, director, Jagori Women’s Resource Centre; Deedi Damodaran, screenwriter, among others.

K K Shailaja, Minister for Health & Social Welfare, will inaugurate the event while Tamil filmmaker P A Ranjith will be the chief guest.