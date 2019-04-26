Home Cities Kochi

Two-day WCC second anniversary fete from today

Organised by Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), Thiruvananthapuram, the event is being held at St Teresa’s College Conference Hall, Kochi.

Published: 26th April 2019 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

PERIOD. End of Sentence

Some of the leading personalities who will be speaking at various sessions include Guneet Monga, producer of 2018 Oscar-winning short film ‘Period: End of Silence’.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second-anniversary celebration of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) will be held here from Friday, with two-day panel sessions on ‘Women Shaping the Narrative in Media and Entertainment’.
Organised by Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), Thiruvananthapuram, the event is being held at St Teresa’s College Conference Hall, Kochi.

Some of the leading personalities who will be speaking at various sessions include Guneet Monga, producer of 2018 Oscar-winning short film ‘Period: End of Silence’; Miriam Joseph, independent production consultant; Putul Mahmood, filmmaker and associate professor, Satyajit Ray Film and TV Institute, Kolkata; Anjali Menon, filmmaker, Sunita Tati, producer and director; Swara Bhaskar, actor; Divya Gopinath, film and theatre actor; Revathi, actor; Geethu Mohandas, filmmaker and actor; Vrinda Grover, Supreme Court lawyer; Suneetha Dhar, director, Jagori Women’s Resource Centre; Deedi Damodaran, screenwriter, among others.

K K Shailaja, Minister for Health & Social Welfare, will inaugurate the event while Tamil filmmaker P A Ranjith will be the chief guest. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women in Cinema Collective WCC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp