15 injured as bus runs into wall

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Friday when a private bus heading towards Thoppumpady lost its control and rammed the outer wall of the Naval Base

Published: 27th April 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

The private bus that rammed the outer wall of Naval Base | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A speeding private bus lost control and rammed the outer wall of Naval Base near INS Garuda leaving 15 people injured at Vathuruthy in Kochi on Friday.  The accident led to severe traffic block in the area for hours till the authorities cleared the bus from the place.

The incident occurred around 3.30 pm on Friday when private bus KL-17 A 6593 heading towards Thoppumpady lost its control. The bus which was moving at a high speed was overtaken by another car. “At the time a car was coming from the opposite side and the bus driver could not control the vehicle. The bus first hit a car coming from the opposite side and rammed into the outer wall of the Naval base. The outer wall collapsed in the impact,” police officers at Harbour Police Station said.

The car driver and the passengers in the bus suffered injuries. The bus driver also suffered injuries.  “The injured persons were rushed to private hospitals in the city. They are admitted with minor injuries,” said a police officer. The police have registered a case against the bus driver for rash driving.  The statements of the passengers were recorded. The bus was moved out of the Naval base compound by evening. The accident caused severe traffic block for nearly two hours as there was a delay from the part of authorities to shift the bus. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has filed a complaint to the police over the damage caused by the private bus.

“There is no security-related issues as we have deployed guards where the accident occurred. We have given a written complaint to the police to take action against persons who caused the damage. The wall will be reconstructed by us considering the security of the area,” the Navy spokesperson said.

TAGS
Accident Bus rammed

Comments

