A penchant for the beautiful

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ashna crafts unique designs on pendants and key chains. The second-year MCA student is also very passionate about geoid abstract art painting.

Glow-in-the-dark key chains, shell pendants, blue sand and herb art are some of her best works. “After college, when I get the time, I make use of resin art to design my keychains. The most in-demand are keychains flaunting names. They are very affordable,” said Ashna who works on themes and characters on her pendants. Glitters, beads and stones are given to give it an alluring look.

She also works on mini-bottles and inscribes it with written messages. “I write messages on the bottle. The interiors are also designed, to lend it an appealing look,” she said. The artist spends a considerable amount of time on YouTube, brainstorming ideas which she can pick up. Twined jute wraps on wine bottles, stencilled bottles, lighted bottles, minion bottles and feather bottles are other varieties she crafts.

She has immense love for dream catchers. Her owl dream catcher is made using white feathers and a red neck piece with red beads. “Dream catchers can make your heart’s desire come true. They are unique pieces of art and is very divine. Macrame wall hanging dream catchers are one of my favourites,” said Ashna.

Ashna is also passionate about painting. She learned about geoid art from YouTube and explored the possibilities of the painting on canvas. “You can make any room lively by hanging these paintings on the wall,” said Ashna.