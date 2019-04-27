CIAL initiative: Now, a mobile app that offers wealth of info to fliers

Home Cities Kochi

The app offers multi-lingual support for passengers who cannot understand English.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport(CIAL) at Nedumbassery here, which has been a trailblazer in providing passenger amenities as well as next-gen infrastructure - including use of solar energy to power its entire operations, on Friday rolled out a mobile application which will enable passengers to keep track of their respective flights. Besides, the’ Cochin Airport App’ helps fliers to find their way through the airport’s terminals.

“The Cochin Airport App’ is open and will be beneficial for passengers and visitors arriving at the airport. This will help to improve passenger experience as they are presented with indoor navigation feature, information on airport amenities and flight information- all at their fingertips. Proximity marketing provides the latest offerings in shopping and dining,” said CIAL managing director V J Kurian while launching the application at a function held on the airport premises.

“The app collects and broadcasts reliable, accurate and updated information to users. They will get information on flight schedules, weather at the destination, change of flight and gate and arrival baggage carousel - the constantly moving strip from where check-in baggage is collected by fliers at the end of the trip. The user will be updated on parking fee, hospitality and leisure facilities, retail outlets, food and beverages outlets, ATM counters, banking and exchange, pharmacies, washrooms, smoke-rooms, charging points, airline offices and immigration office,” said a CIAL officer.

Developed by Insuide Technologies P Ltd for CIAL,  ‘Cochin Airport App’ is global aviation and travellers’ app, which will revolutionise ‘traveller experience’ and enable ‘digital transformation’. In the case of passengers who need the assistance of airport/airline staff to reach the respective departure gates, Cochin Airport App can act as a virtual guide

The app offers multi-lingual support for passengers who cannot understand English.‘Cochin Airport App’ provides real-time weather data by partnering with weather.com. The voice interactive feature enables a visually-impaired passenger to move around on his own.

