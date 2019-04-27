Kochi sports a social cause tag

Home Cities Kochi

With Kochi hosting many international sports matches, the city is witnessing many tournaments organised to spread awareness on a certain issue

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

KOCHI: Kochi has already become a hub for sports in the state with celebrated tournaments like ISL and pro-volleyball being organised in the city annually. However, a recent trend has emerged wherein sports is used as a tool to spread awareness on issues prevailing in the society.
This weekend alone, two such tournaments are being organised to give awareness against lifestyle diseases and drug abuse among the youth in the city. Sports like hockey, cricket, marathon, cycling and football are regularly played as an awareness tool.

Hockey

First in line is Gold Cup Hockey Fest organised by Ernakulam Hockey Lovers (EHL) with a theme-"Add Hockey, Avoid Drugs". Manoj Kumar, president, EHL said such an initiative was launched after learning about increasing drug abuse cases among the youth and children in the city. "Even some of the players we know become victims of drug abuse. So, we want the youth to channelise their talents and skills in a proper way. We are organising five-a-side match which would have 16 teams in the boys' section and four teams in girls' category. Before the match, the players will take an oath against drug abuse," he said.The tourney to be organised at Marine Drive this weekend is the second edition of the Gold Cup Hockey Fes.

"Apart from drug abuse, we also want to bring attention to the lack of infrastructure for hockey in the city. We don't even have a ground for the game here. Though hockey is the national game of India,  nothing is being done to promote the game in Kochi. In the absence of ground, we are organising the tournament at Marine Drive ground where mats will be spread on which the matches will be played," Manoj Kumar said.

Half-Marathon
Early this year, the Excise Department had organised a half-marathon to spread awareness against drug abuse in Kochi. Over 1,200 runners took part in the half-marathon and over 4,000 took part in the fun run category of the event.

Cricket
The medical practitioners from different hospitals in the city will take part in the cricket tournament organised to create awareness about lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, obesity and diabetes. The event to be held on Saturday and Sunday, is also aimed at promoting physical activity as a healthy lifestyle choice. 

An initiative of the Kochi Medicus Ludus, an association of doctors who are keen recreational sports enthusiasts, this two-day tournament will have four teams taking on each other in a Twenty20 match.
The teams include Lakeshore Storm Riders from VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Aster Blasters from Aster Medicity, Rajagiri Raptors from Rajagiri Hospital and Cochin Renegades, comprising of doctors from various other hospitals in the city including Sunrise Hospital, Lourdes Hospital, 
Renai Hospital and Medical Trust Hospital among others.

