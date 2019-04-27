Four more trains to Metro for Thykoodam extension

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the service extension of Kochi Metro up to Thykoodam, which is scheduled for June last week, four new sets of trains will be added to the existing network. At present, 18 trains are conducting services between Aluva and Maharaja’s College. An additional four sets of trains, manufactured by Alstom, will be rolled out as part of service extension, taking the total number of trains to 22 by mid-2019. Alstom will be delivering a total of 25 trains to Kochi Metro.

Regarding the service extension, KMRL authorities said the work of the five new station buildings - Ernakulam South, Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, Vyttila and Thykoodam - is progressing. “We are hopeful of launching the service operation by June 30 or by July this year,” said KMRL sources. The fares, as part of service extension, will be finalised soon. At present, the fare to travel from Aluva to Maharaja’s College is Rs 50. They also said the trains will conduct services at an interval of 9 minutes and the frequency of the services is likely to be maintained after extension.

Themes for new stations

Meanwhile, the KMRL has awarded the tender for setting up the themes for the new stations. The two agencies, who were awarded the work, will begin the theme work on the interior of the stations soon. A meeting of various stakeholders to know their suggestions and recommendations on the theme was held in Kochi on Friday.

The themes selected for the new stations are Kerala Tourism for Ernakulam South station, history of print media in Kerala for Kadavanthra station, history of Malayalam cinema in Elamkulam station, transportation history of Kerala for Vyttila, Kerala cuisine for Thykoodam and fishing for Petta station. The theme-based stations are one of the specialties of Kochi Metro. All the existing 16 Metro stations are based on particular themes, related to the speciality of the station location. The new themes were selected through a contest launched through social media. The tenders for the semi-branding of new stations, in which the successful bidder will get the semi-naming rights of the station, will also be floated soon.