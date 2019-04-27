Home Cities Kochi

Kallada assault: Police seek custody of seven arrested

The Kochi City Police probing the assault on passengers by employees of Kallada Travels have sought the custody of seven persons arrested in the case.

Published: 27th April 2019 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Kallada bus used for representational purpose (Facebook Photo)

Image of Kallada bus used for representational purpose (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police probing the assault on passengers by employees of Kallada Travels have sought the custody of seven persons arrested in the case. The custody application was filed before a Judicial First Class Magistrate here on Thursday.

The police have sought the custody of Jithin, 25, of Kodakara, Thrissur, Jayesh, 29, of Pallikkal, Thiruvananthapuram, Rajesh, 26, of Alappuzha, Anwar, 38, of Puducherry, Girilal, 37, of Kollam, Vishnu, 27, of Alappuzha, and Kumar, 55, of Coimbatore. The court will consider the petition on Saturday. “We have filed an application seeking the custody of the accused persons for five days. The arrested persons have to be interrogated to find involvement of more persons,” Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Stuart Keeler said.

During the tussle, the laptop of a passenger was found missing. Similarly, arrested persons will be taken to places where they had assaulted the passengers in Kochi, as part of evidence collection. Meanwhile, the police have filed a report to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) based on its probe regarding unauthorised contract carriages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kallada Travels Kallada Passengers Assaulted

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp