Kallada assault: Police seek custody of seven arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police probing the assault on passengers by employees of Kallada Travels have sought the custody of seven persons arrested in the case. The custody application was filed before a Judicial First Class Magistrate here on Thursday.

The police have sought the custody of Jithin, 25, of Kodakara, Thrissur, Jayesh, 29, of Pallikkal, Thiruvananthapuram, Rajesh, 26, of Alappuzha, Anwar, 38, of Puducherry, Girilal, 37, of Kollam, Vishnu, 27, of Alappuzha, and Kumar, 55, of Coimbatore. The court will consider the petition on Saturday. “We have filed an application seeking the custody of the accused persons for five days. The arrested persons have to be interrogated to find involvement of more persons,” Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner Stuart Keeler said.

During the tussle, the laptop of a passenger was found missing. Similarly, arrested persons will be taken to places where they had assaulted the passengers in Kochi, as part of evidence collection. Meanwhile, the police have filed a report to the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) based on its probe regarding unauthorised contract carriages.