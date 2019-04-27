Larger voter turnout: Collector thanks voters and officers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A few days after the Lok Sabha election which went without any untoward incidents in the district, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, the returning of Ernakulam and Chalakkudy constituencies, thanked the voters and the officers for their relentless effort to ensure a large voter turnout.

According to the Collector, the polling process in the district went smoothly, transparently and peacefully. “But the more appealing aspect seems to be the good voter turnout that breaks the last Lok Sabha poll rates. 77.54 per cent voters cast their votes in Ernakulam constituency and 80.45 per cent voters in Chalakudy constituency. A hike of 3.96 per cent and 3.53 per cent in Ernakulam and Chalakudy constituencies, respectively,” said the District Collector through his Facebook post.

He said special attention was given to Persons with Disabilities (PWD) to cast their votes and make the greatest democratic exercise inclusive to all the sections of society. Nobody should be left behind from the vote was our motto, he said.

“A special software was also developed for the help of PWDs. With the help of BLOs, it was found 2,636 PWD people were in need of transportation facilities to cast their vote. Asha volunteers were given the responsibility for helping the PWD voters to cast their vote. The presiding officer updated the PWD vote in the app with his login details once a PWD voter who requested transportation cast his/her vote. Out of the 2,636 PWDs who requested transportation, we arranged transportation facilities to 1,890,” added the Collector.

According to him the month-long campaign in different institutions as part of SVEEP Voter Awareness Programme to make all the voters vote helped to break the previous record. “Vote Vehicle with voting messages, songs and announcements reached every nook and cranny of the two constituencies to spread the worth and value of the vote. The Social Justice Department, Health Department and local bodies supported the mission,” the Collector said.

The district administration also set up a control room on the polling day to monitor polling development. “Transgenders, women, senior citizens, tribal people cast their vote. As many as 14 LA segments in the district saw a rise in polling percentage compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

“I thank the voter at the end of the queue who stood till late night and the officers who worked till late night to strengthen the efforts by the district administration to democracy flourish further,” the Collector said.

