Home Cities Kochi

Larger voter turnout: Collector thanks voters and officers

According to the Collector, the polling process in the district went smoothly, transparently and peacefully.

Published: 27th April 2019 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A few days after the Lok Sabha election which went without any untoward incidents in the district, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, the returning of Ernakulam and Chalakkudy constituencies, thanked the voters and the officers for their relentless effort to ensure a large voter turnout.

According to the Collector, the polling process in the district went smoothly, transparently and peacefully. “But the more appealing aspect seems to be the good voter turnout that breaks the last Lok Sabha poll rates. 77.54 per cent voters cast their votes in Ernakulam constituency and 80.45 per cent voters in Chalakudy constituency. A hike of 3.96 per cent and 3.53 per cent in Ernakulam and Chalakudy constituencies, respectively,” said the District Collector through his Facebook post.

He said special attention was given to Persons with Disabilities (PWD) to cast their votes and make the greatest democratic exercise inclusive to all the sections of society. Nobody should be left behind from the vote was our motto, he said.

“A special software was also developed for the help of PWDs. With the help of BLOs, it was found 2,636 PWD people were in need of transportation facilities to cast their vote. Asha volunteers were given the responsibility for helping the PWD voters to cast their vote. The presiding officer updated the PWD vote in the app with his login details once a PWD voter who requested transportation cast his/her vote. Out of the 2,636 PWDs who requested transportation, we arranged transportation facilities to 1,890,” added the Collector.

According to him the month-long campaign in different institutions as part of SVEEP Voter Awareness Programme to make all the voters vote helped to break the previous record. “Vote Vehicle with voting messages, songs and announcements reached every nook and cranny of the two constituencies to spread the worth and value of the vote. The Social Justice Department, Health Department and local bodies supported the mission,” the Collector said.

The district administration also set up a control room on the polling day to monitor polling development. “Transgenders, women, senior citizens, tribal people cast their vote. As many as 14 LA segments in the district saw a rise in polling percentage compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

“I thank the voter at the end of the queue who stood till late night and the officers who worked till late night to strengthen the efforts by the district administration to democracy flourish further,” the Collector said.

‘SVEEP’ helps break the record

According to the Collector, the month-long campaign in different institutions as part of SVEEP Voter Awareness Programme to make all the voters vote helped to break the previous record.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019 General Elections 2019 Voter Turnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp