Home Cities Kochi

Making heads turn

 It is grandeur on display at the Lulu Fashion Week.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sunny Wayne and model Thasveer Mohammed at the opening of the Lulu Fashion Week at Lulu Mall in Kochi. The event will conclude on Sunday. (Photo |Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is grandeur on display at the Lulu Fashion Week. The fourth edition of the event, organised by Lulu Fashion store and managed by Lulu events, is featuring the season’s most eye-catching spring and summer fashion trends. At least 50 leading brands displayed their style’s worth in a series of fashion shows held at the event. Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne and model Thasveer Mohammed kicked off the Fashion Week sponsored by fashion brands Blackberrys and GAP  on April 24.

Each day witnessed six shows by different brands along with entertainment programmes from 5.30 pm onwards at the main atrium. 

Various models flaunted this season’s latest spring and summer wear by brands such as SIN, Van Huesen, Identiti, Mont Blanc and Wrangler. Utsav Dholakia, one of India’s best-known choreographers, conceptualised, directed and choreographed the show.

“The open forum at the Mariott Hotel will definitely be a learning experience for all including students pursuing fashion technology,” said Sadiq Kasim, commercial manager, Lulu Group. The fashion week also comes with exciting offers, discounts and gifts for shoppers.

 “We aim to familiarize latest collections and trends among people in Kerala,” said M A Nishad, Lulu Group director.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lulu Fashion Week Sunny Wayne

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp