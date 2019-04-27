Making heads turn

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It is grandeur on display at the Lulu Fashion Week. The fourth edition of the event, organised by Lulu Fashion store and managed by Lulu events, is featuring the season’s most eye-catching spring and summer fashion trends. At least 50 leading brands displayed their style’s worth in a series of fashion shows held at the event. Malayalam actor Sunny Wayne and model Thasveer Mohammed kicked off the Fashion Week sponsored by fashion brands Blackberrys and GAP on April 24.

Each day witnessed six shows by different brands along with entertainment programmes from 5.30 pm onwards at the main atrium.

Various models flaunted this season’s latest spring and summer wear by brands such as SIN, Van Huesen, Identiti, Mont Blanc and Wrangler. Utsav Dholakia, one of India’s best-known choreographers, conceptualised, directed and choreographed the show.

“The open forum at the Mariott Hotel will definitely be a learning experience for all including students pursuing fashion technology,” said Sadiq Kasim, commercial manager, Lulu Group. The fashion week also comes with exciting offers, discounts and gifts for shoppers.

“We aim to familiarize latest collections and trends among people in Kerala,” said M A Nishad, Lulu Group director.