Students' campaign for safe road bears fruit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Of late, a lot of cases are being reported wherein newly-built roads are causing accidents due to the unscientific manner in which they are built. One of them is the Kottayam-Muvattupuzha M C Road, especially in the section near East Maradi. In the past three months, the East Maradi had to bear witness to around 15 fatalities besides many minor accidents.

"The reason behind the accidents is the unscientific manner in which the road has been constructed," said Sameer Siddiqui, NSS programme officer, East Marady Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School. "We had been campaigning for quite some time to attract the attention of the authorities concerned towards the issue. Our school is located very near to the place which is the most accident prone in the stretch of MC Road," he said.

Minister intervenes

The letters and memorandums sent by the students to the PWD Minister G Sudhakaran bore fruit. "The minister directed a team of engineers to visit the site and inspect the fault. He also directed the authorities considered to put up a signboard cautioning the drivers about the danger lurking on the road," he said. According to Sameer, the road has claimed the lives of around 15 people, especially motorcyclists, in the past three months.

"Accidents are frequent affair on this road. We are greeted by gory scenes nearly every other day," he added. "The fault in the curvature of the bend causes the bikes to skid and many times proves fatal," said another resident.

According to Sameer, a team led by Mohammed Ummer inspected the area and have submitted a report. "We believe that some action will be taken by the PWD department and also the government in rectifying the defect," he added.

According to Mohammed Ummer, engineer, PWD, accidents might be happening due to the smooth surface of the road. "We have studied the area and have sent the report to Thiruvananthapuram

office," he said.