‘Trends in Mechanical Engineering’ talk held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: National conference on Emerging Trends in Mechanical Engineering was organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department of Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology. G Madhavan Nair, former I S R O chairman inaugurated the function. He spoke about the role of science and technology in the advancement and realization of modern India. Participants from various states of India attended the conference and a select 50 papers were presented.

“Ship Building and Repairing” workshop was also organised as part of the conference. The workshop conducted in association with Cochin Shipyard and was handled by Biju Thomas, senior manager Cochin Shipyard.

A panel discussion on “Human centered research, a double-edged sword” lead by Biju B was the highlight of the conference. As part of the conference quiz, treasure hunt and poster design competitions were conducted for school students and auto quiz was held for college students. Third-year mechanical engineering students organized a “Robotic Show”.