Home Cities Kochi

‘Trends in Mechanical Engineering’ talk held

National conference on Emerging Trends in Mechanical Engineering was organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department of Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Published: 27th April 2019 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: National conference on Emerging Trends in Mechanical Engineering was organised by the Mechanical Engineering Department of Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology. G Madhavan Nair, former I S R O chairman inaugurated the function. He spoke about the role of science and technology in the advancement and realization of modern India.  Participants from various states of India attended the conference and a select 50 papers were presented. 

“Ship Building and Repairing” workshop was also organised as part of the conference. The workshop conducted in association with Cochin Shipyard and was handled by Biju Thomas, senior manager Cochin Shipyard. 

A panel discussion on “Human centered research, a double-edged sword” lead by Biju B was the highlight of the conference. As part of the conference quiz, treasure hunt and poster design competitions were conducted for school students and auto quiz was held for college students. Third-year mechanical engineering students organized a “Robotic Show”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp