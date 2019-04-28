Lt Commander Ankit Kumar gets award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lieutenant Commander Ankit Kumar of Kochi Naval Base Navigation and Direction School was presented the Vice Admiral GM Hiranandani Memorial Rolling trophy by Southern Naval Command Chief of Staff Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni at a ceremony held at Maritime Warfare Centre here on Saturday.

This trophy was instituted in 2013 for the officer performing best in tactics during the Warfare Specialisation Course. The top five trainee specialist officers, along with volunteers from four warfare specialisations, viz. anti-submarine warfare, communications, gunnery and navigation and direction were assessed by a board of officers from the Maritime Warfare Centre in Kochi under the aegis of director Commodore NAJ Joseph.

Book prizes were awarded to Lieutenant Commander Adhiraj Seth for standing second and to Lieutenant Commander Ved Prakash Verma and Lieutenant Commander Brijesh Ojha for being joint third. Lieutenant Commander Abraham George Varghese and Lieutenant Commander Rajiv Lochan were commended for their performance in the Oral Board. The trophy was instituted in the memory of the late Vice Admiral GM Hiranandani, who served as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command from 1985 to 1987 and retired as Vice Chief of Naval Staff in 1989.