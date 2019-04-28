Home Cities Kochi

Web platform to monitor agencies’ projects

The Kochi Corporation has decided to entrust Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) to form a web platform for coordinating various projects.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to avoid duplication and overlapping of projects carried out by different agencies in the city, the Kochi Corporation has decided to constitute a common web platform to coordinate all the works. Mayor Soumini Jain took the decision in a review meeting of various projects being undertaken by national and international agencies convened. The Kochi Corporation has decided to entrust Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) to form a web platform for coordinating various projects.

“Since the agencies have been implementing different projects, there is a chance of overlapping of projects. We have identified some projects started by the agencies in the Smart City mission area. In order to avoid the duplication and overlapping of the projects, a common platform is needed. The agencies would submit the data of their project and all these would be put in one system. This would help to omit some projects which are repeating,” said Jain while speaking at the review meeting.  

