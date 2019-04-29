A gym open to all

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When everyone is under the spell of narrowing down their territory of action, Beach Health Club Fort Kochi is setting a new example by introducing an open free gym at Fort Kochi Beach. Who doesn’t love have to have a bit of fresh air surrounded by the quiet of nature and freshness of the sea breeze!

The gym is first of its kind in the city sprouted from the thought of not just constraining oneself to physical health but extend it to the overall development of a community.

“I used to train myself in my leisure time with the equipment I carry around in my car. This piqued the interest of my friends in the club as well, which then, as a part of our joint commitment and enthusiasm, culminated in the concept of opening a free gym. It has been two years since the gym began operations and has attained so much attention,” said Sabu Ali, president of the Beach Health Club. “We are also planning to introduce an evening free gym facility too on considering the crowd pull,” he said.

According to him, open gyms are always more preferred than closed ones because the latter set-up has controlled temperature and exercising is better if done in an open space. “In a society where lifestyle diseases are growing in large numbers, easy access to these kinds of free gyms seems so helpful,” said Sabu.

The gym is open to the public and free to use. “This has helped us extend activities to different levels. Open gym is a boon in all respects. It doesn’t require electricity and is free and accessible to people of all ages and a brilliant alternative to the morning rush hours in gyms,” said Shaji, secretary of the club. He also said the club is a flock of good humans redefining themselves and the norms of the society. “It is boys of young age and retirees who use the facility most. Now, we are also witnessing the presence of women in the gym,” he said.

The equipment used in the gym was bought by the club members, with some contributions from private parties. “Almost all of us in the club know how to train the people visiting our gym. Free guidance with free facilities is what attracts people to our gym,” said Siraj, treasurer of the club. Local resident Praveen feels such gyms must be opened throughout the city. Bagging inspiration from the club’s efforts, a similar venture has also been started in the nearby Children’s Park in Fort Kochi.

(With inputs from Rajat Sebastian and Sonal Chacko)