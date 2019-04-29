A utopian art world

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An artist produces magic with a brush on his canvas. Artopia is an exhibition showcasing the works of 17 such talented artists from different districts of Kerala. The exhibition was held at Riverborne Art Gallery in Tripunithura and was inaugurated by the former chairman of Lalita Kala Akademi T A Satyapal. Artists Sara Hussain and Lathadevi were chief guests.

All artists are members of TeachArt Kochi, started six years ago. “A majority of the works you see here showcase women empowerment. For some, art gives freedom and for the others its just a hobby,” said Deepa Namboodiri from Bhavans Vidya Mandir in Elamakkara, who is also the coordinator of the event.

Works depicting issues such as the flood and human emotions were displayed. “When you read a book or poem, we visualise. But I paint to depict something indirectly.

I like to showcase positivity," Deepa said.

On April 26, a camp was organised for exhibitors where they could work on their paintings. At Artopia, only the works of the female members of TeachArt Kochi were displayed. “Art for me is all about expressing what you feel. Everyone has to express and I’m glad I can do it through my art,” said Meghana K, an artist.

This is the second edition of Artopia. The event will come to a close on April 30. The organisation is hoping to organise the third edition in Chennai next year.

(With inputs from Sharon Rachel and Aakash Hari)