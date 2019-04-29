Home Cities Kochi

Candidates in active campaign mode

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the Lok Sabha election voting ended on April 23 in the state, for the candidates in Ernakulam it was tireless days of campaigning since the Election Commission ordered a repoll at booth number 83, east Kadungallur, which is under the Kalamassery Assembly constituency of Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. The public campaigning here came to an end on Sunday evening.

UDF candidate Hibi Eden MLA, LDF’s P Rajeev and Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, the NDA candidate, were active in the campaigning on Sunday.The candidates visited households and personally met the voters. Rajeev toured the Kadeppally area to meet the voters. Hibi and Kannanthanam also were in the Kadungallur region and visited households. The silent campaigning will be continued on Monday.

There are a total of 187 houses in the booth which has 912 voters. The polling will be held at Kadungallur Service Co-operative Bank auditorium.

The Election Commission ordered repolling only at booth number 83, east Kadungallur, after it found a mismatch in the total votes polled. As per the register, the total votes polled in the booth were 716. However, while inspecting the machine after the completion of the voting, it was found a total of 758 votes were recorded. There was a mismatch of 42 votes. The booth agents of various political parties also requested a repoll and submitted applications. Hence, the District Collector recommended repolling.

