Enjoying the charms of Arabian Sea on board Nefertiti 

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Joby and Ritu were breathlessly rushing through the security gates to enter the luxury cruise vessel, the Nefertiti, anchored at Q7 jetty of Ernakulam Wharf, Willingdon Island. Moored on waters reflecting the blazing afternoon sun, the resplendent Nefertiti was a sight to behold.

The vessel would cast off at 1500 h sharp, and they had only a minute to board the ship. Heaving a big sigh of relief, they entered the vessel and settled down onboard for a five-hour sojourn around the Kochi coastline, into the Arabian sea. With the helmsman sounding the siren signalling the start of the cruise, the vessel marked its cast-off into the sea.

The Egyptian-themed passenger cruiser inducted by the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), opens one door leading to another, to unfold ancient Egyptian history through the designs of its conference halls, rooms, theatre spaces, kids area, decks, lounges, corridors, and passages.

Sistra, the banquet hall on the main deck for entertainment, was decorated with colourful lights welcoming the guests onboard. To further the celebratory mood for the guests, there were stage shows and songs, which the kids enjoyed to the most. The guests were offered evening snacks and tea on the cruise, followed by cultural programmes.

Due to the adverse weather alert issued by the State administration regarding the approaching cyclonic storm 'Fani', several bookings were cancelled. "Usually we get larger group bookings, in addition to individual reservations for one or two guests. Due to the last-minute cancellations, we have lesser bookings this time, with only just 40 guests. However, we do have an increase in the bookings, when compared to earlier cruises, when we set sail in December last year," said Commercial Manager, KSINC, Cyril V Abraham.

The cruise vessel Nefertiti is ideal for conferences, wedding parties, and large gatherings. The scheduled ticket -based cost per trip for adults is Rs 3000, and children (5-12 years) is Rs 2000, which includes tea, non-vegetarian buffet dinner, and entertainment. "Our bookings are categorised as banquet hall booking, school/college cruise, event package, and corporate package. We have been receiving more event bookings from the start of this year," said Tinu, the Nefertiti's cruise manager.

Housekeeping, cooking, and catering on-board have been outsourced. Odion, the kids' area, is colorful and charming, with paintings on the walls and facilities for children to lose themselves in fun. "Safety is importantt for us. We have life-rafts with carrying capacity of 37 each, as well as two lifeboats, with a capacity of 20. We have 15 crew members onboard the ship, including seamen," said Captain Biju Kuriakose.

The top deck was filled with kids' fun, frolic and laughter in the evening when the sun set into the distant horizon. A beautiful sunset, with the waves lapping against the shipside, was enjoyed by all guests onboard. The trip drew to a close as dusk turned into night, with music and dance, and the DJ taking over the dance floor. She kept the guests enthralled as the shadows grew longer on the Nefertiti's deck.

Enjoying the ride with his family

85-year-old Chandranathan remembers visiting Kochi about 50 years back, from his hometown in Palakkad, just to see ships in harbour. When he came to know on Friday that his son Gireesh, an advocate by profession, would be taking them on a real cruise the next day, he could not sleep through the night, thrilled thinking about the voyage. "We have not slept a wink in the excitement, and have come all the way from Palakkad to cherish this experience and make memorable moments with our children and grandchildren," said Kamala, Chandranathan's wife.