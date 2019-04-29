Feeling the music in his veins

Anna Binoy By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Jijo Jacob was still an infant when he first saw a flute. It was his grandfather’s. From the time he became aware of his senses, he had a sharp ear for the sweet tunes played by his grandfather. And was always scanning his surroundings to catch a glimpse of the wooden instrument. However, life had other plans for the baby. At just three-and-half years, he lost his eyesight after a severe case of typhoid. Today, Jijo with his flute held close for dear life is a constant presence at stage shows across Kerala and has been travelling to all these places on his own.

And his journey to this point hasn’t been an easy one. “I lost my sight when I was a child. Even though my parents tried to give me the maximum treatment, nothing could get my sight back,” says Jijo. That’s when his grandfather’s flute brought him respite.

“It was a worn out flute. And I remember feeling the mouth hole and finger holes. I was always fascinated by the sounds the instrument produced,” he says.

However, Jijo did not start to formally learn the reed instrument until his pre-degree days.

“I did my pre-degree and degree courses at Maharaja’s College in Kochi. At the time, under the tutelage of Kalabhavan Raju from Palluruthy, my systematic learning in flute began,” he says.

But, after his graduation, there was a gap in the learning process. Travelling to his place of study was a major constraint.

“Soon after that, I began learning under Cheroor Murali in Thrissur. It was under him that I got the confidence to perform in front of a crowd,” says Jijo.

The Karukutty-based musician, who also plays the tabla, has till now performed at almost 50 stages, including entertainment shows, Christian conventions and weddings, across the state. “I began learning the Carnatic style of music in flute. Later, I realised my interest lied performing on stages, I shifted to the Western style. I have also taken up learning saxophone,” he says.

How does he travel to all these places? “The good old public transportation system: KSRTC buses and trains,” says Jijo. He soon hopes to release a devotional album and hopes to play tabla, flute and saxophone on a single stage.