Home Cities Kochi

Feeling the music in his veins

Jijo Jacob, who lost his sight at three, is a constant presence in stage shows in the state

Published: 29th April 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jijo Jacob was still an infant when he first saw a flute. It was his grandfather’s. From the time he became aware of his senses,  he had a sharp ear for the sweet tunes played by his grandfather. And was always scanning his surroundings to catch a glimpse of the wooden instrument. However, life had other plans for the baby. At just three-and-half years, he lost his eyesight after a severe case of typhoid. Today, Jijo with his flute held close for dear life is a constant presence at stage shows across Kerala and has been travelling to all these places on his own. 

And his journey to this point hasn’t been an easy one. “I lost my sight when I was a child. Even though my parents tried to give me the maximum treatment, nothing could get my sight back,” says Jijo. That’s when his grandfather’s flute brought him respite. 
“It was a worn out flute. And I remember feeling the mouth hole and finger holes. I was always fascinated by the sounds the instrument produced,” he says. 
However, Jijo did not start to formally learn the reed instrument until his pre-degree days. 
“I did my pre-degree and degree courses at Maharaja’s College in Kochi. At the time, under the tutelage of Kalabhavan Raju from Palluruthy, my systematic learning in flute began,” he says. 
But, after his graduation, there was a gap in the learning process. Travelling to his place of study was a major constraint. 

“Soon after that, I began learning under Cheroor Murali in Thrissur. It was under him that I got the confidence to perform in front of a crowd,” says Jijo. 
The Karukutty-based musician, who also plays the tabla, has till now performed at almost 50 stages, including entertainment shows, Christian conventions and weddings, across the state. “I began learning the Carnatic style of music in flute. Later, I realised my interest lied performing on stages, I shifted to the Western style. I have also taken up learning saxophone,” he says. 

How does he travel to all these places? “The good old public transportation system: KSRTC buses and trains,” says Jijo. He soon hopes to release a devotional album and hopes to play tabla, flute and saxophone on a single stage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp