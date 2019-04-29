Heat hits Kerala Tourism

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Tourism which is on a path of recovery post the Nipah outbreak and the mid-August flood, is finding another impediment in the form of heat and rising temperature. The extreme humidity, which has been tormenting the people of the state for the past one month, is forcing many tourists to cut short their itinerary.

According to many travel operators, tourists from West Asian countries are finding it tough to cope up with the temperature. "Though the Arab season is mostly in June and July, many fly down during March and April. But, the harsh climate has come as a disappointment with many cutting down the number of days they intend to stay here. Though there was a huge inflow of tourists to Munnar, it has come down with temperature at the hill station touching 30 degrees during the daytime," says Arshad K Safarulla of Galaxy Travels. According to him, domestic tourists too are facing the issue.

Alappuzha seems to be the most affected in this trend. Razak, another tour operator, says the rising temperature is forcing many domestic and West Asian tourists to ditch Alappuzha and opt for hill stations. "The temperature in Kodaikanal is cooler. The heat in Kochi and Alappuzha is forcing people to opt for hill stations in Tamil Nadu," he adds.

According to Simon, a tourist from Switzerland, Kochi was an enthralling experience but the heat is stopping him from enjoying the city.

However, not all European tourists are finding it tough, especially those from the cold Scandinavian countries. "The main purpose of their visit is to enjoy the climate. For them, the extreme climate is fine," says Arshad.

According to District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) general secretary Vijayakumar, the organisation has been receiving feedback from tour operators about the crisis. "The situation, however, has improved a bit of late. The summer rain has helped. But, otherwise many tourists were cutting back on their stay in Kerala for the same reason. Cruise tourists were also facing the same dilemma. Usually, when cruise vessels come calling, the tourists take 3-4 hour trips around Fort Kochi. But, the weather is putting them off from taking such trips," said the DTPC official.

The rising temperature has also affected the DTPC's one-day holiday package. The DTPC, like every other year, had planned Ilaveezhapoonchira, Munnar, Suryanelli and Iravikulam round trip but the heat has resulted in low booking.

"Though there are bookings, the number is less and the temperature is playing spoilsport. So, we decided to extend the plan to May also. Hopefully, by then, the summer rain will bring down the temperature," said Vijayakumar.

