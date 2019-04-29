Home Cities Kochi

Japanese skills course to begin on May 15

These skills are insisted upon or are necessary to work in Japanese companies anywhere in the world.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Indo Japan Centre of Excellence, an initiative of ASA Kerala, is commencing a Japanese Finishing School Course to equip the job aspirants with necessary skills to get employed in Japan and thereby become capable of excelling anywhere else in the world also. 

“The three-months long full-time course covers Japanese Management and Production Systems, Japanese language, Japanese work culture and etiquette, soft skills and corporate knowledge essentials to equip the students to migrate from classrooms to corporate workplaces,” a release said. These skills are insisted upon or are necessary to work in Japanese companies anywhere in the world. The course offers not only the skill sets necessary to work in Japan but also an attitudinal change in line with the Japanese work culture which will enable the participants to excel anywhere in the world. 

Placement assistance will be offered to successful candidates. Entrepreneur members of ASA Kerala also offer job opportunities for the successful candidates in their companies. Course commences on May 15. 
For details and admission, contact Nippon Kerala Centre, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, Kalamassery at 7558081097, 0484 2532263, asanipponkerala@gmail.com.

