Mini marathon at hit

The second edition of Mini Marathon organised by Sunrise Hospital held on Sunday saw 500 participants.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second edition of Mini Marathon organised by Sunrise Hospital held on Sunday saw 500 participants. The theme of the Marathon was 'Go Green, Live Clean'. The marathon highlighted the importance of a pollution-free environment.

Earlier, the marathon was inaugurated by K N Raghavan,  Principal Commissioner, GST, Mumbai, at 5:30 am. 

The 10-km-run lasted up to Cochin Medical College and 5 km run up to Seaport-Airport Road, Vallathol Junction.

"The pollution is creating huge health issues and making living difficult. About 50 per cent of our health problem is directly or indirectly due to pollution itself," said Dr Rajeesh Selvaganeshan, organising secretary of the Mini Marathon.

The team felicitated Parameswaran Moothath, a 103-year-old runner and master Kashinadhan M S, a seven-year-old boy, who completed the 10 km run, during the event. The doctors of the Sunrise Hospital had presented a skit on awareness of pollution and its effects on nature. 

Chairman Dr Hafeez Rahman, managing director Parveen Hafeez, medical director Dr K R Prathapkumar and general manager of Corporate Affairs A Mohammed Riaz also attended the event.

