Home Cities Kochi

Qkopy and Kochi police join hands  

The app had broadcasted information shared by the police about the safe and danger zones which were even colour coded, during the floods.

Published: 29th April 2019 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Qkopy, the app which battled disinformation and fake news during the deadly Nipah outbreak and the August floods, has collaborated with the City Police, thereby helping the public connect with the police on an additional platform. The app had broadcasted information shared by the police about the safe and danger zones which were even colour coded, during the floods. A saviour to those stranded, the app was timely too - in an era wherein fake news can lead to disastrous consequences. 

The collaboration comes in close heels after the 'Connect to Commissioner' helpline-9497915555, launched by city police commissioner S Surendran, as part of Operation King Cobra in which the public could directly file their complaints over the phone. The immensely successful initiative which is acted upon instantly, helped nab criminals associated with narcotic cases, violations of the Motor Vehicles Act and those indulging in gooda activities. 

However, Qkopy goes beyond 'Connect to Commissioner'. The app, which has shown its true potential in the aftermath of the Kallada incident wherein passengers were assaulted by the staff of Suresh Kallada Travels, was a platform wherein passengers shared their bitter experiences of travelling in private buses. 
"In such instances, the public can disseminate information replete with pictures and videos. Immediate action will be taken. The complaint registered and the identity of the informant is private.

It can only be viewed by the police here and will be taken care of by the concerned authority. Also, the system works two-way. The police can provide details such as traffic snarls in the city," said Surendran, the city police commissioner. He added that the app can be of utmost use to women and children whilst travelling alone.

Qkopy was founded by Arun Perooli and Rajiv Surendran under the Kerala Startup Mission. The app can be downloaded from Google Playstore and used after saving the 'Connect to Commissioner' number.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qkopy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp