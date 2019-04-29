Riding to learn lessons on nature

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to create awareness among the public about the urgent need to switch over to an environment-friendly mode of transportation and to conserve nature, a team of students, teacher and green activists are on a three-day journey on the humble cycle. According to the participants, a cycle is an answer to pollution and also the traffic congestion that is plaguing the city.According to M H Ramesh Kumar, assistant professor, History Department, Maharaja's College, the six-member team has three students, himself and two green activists.

"The journey is a way to bring the initiative of the college before the society and vice-versa. Only by making students associate with the problems faced by society can we get them to participate in finding solutions to it," he said. According to him, the team set out on the journey on Sunday from the campus.

"Our first stop was the tea stall of Mohanettan, who along with his wife, attained fame through their travels abroad. They are known to save their earnings and set out on journeys to the distant lands. Till date, they have travelled to around 25 countries," he said. The couple were able to tell the students about the knowledge that had gained through their journeys."The manner in which people in the foreign countries save their forests and adopt eco-friendly means of sustenance is a lesson to learn," he said.

The team also visited A R S Vadhyar of Yasoram Builders. The builder is known for using eco-friendly means of construction. They also met A V Purushothaman Kammath, who has a huge farm at Thammanam, and Fr Augustine Vattoli.

"The students interacted with these friends of nature and understood the importance of the work they have been doing. It is easy to bring these men to the campus and ask them to give a talk. But, taking the students to the very places where they have created magic makes a better impact," said Ramesh.

On the second day, the team visited Parameshwaran, who is well-known for his roof-top garden at Vyttila and on the last day they will be visiting the Iringol kavu at Perumbavoor. "All these people and places that we visit can't be found in their syllabus. This learning experience supplements what they get from their textbooks," he said.