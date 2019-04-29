Home Cities Kochi

Riding to learn lessons on nature

A team from Maharaja's College has embarked on a mission to learn the eco-friendly way of living

Published: 29th April 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

The six-member team from Maharaja's College that has embarked on a three-day journey

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to create awareness among the public about the urgent need to switch over to an environment-friendly mode of transportation and to conserve nature, a team of students, teacher and green activists are on a three-day journey on the humble cycle. According to the participants, a cycle is an answer to pollution and also the traffic congestion that is plaguing the city.According to M H Ramesh Kumar, assistant professor, History Department, Maharaja's College, the six-member team has three students, himself and two green activists. 

"The journey is a way to bring the initiative of the college before the society and vice-versa. Only by making students associate with the problems faced by society can we get them to participate in finding solutions to it," he said. According to him, the team set out on the journey on Sunday from the campus. 

"Our first stop was the tea stall of Mohanettan, who along with his wife, attained fame through their travels abroad. They are known to save their earnings and set out on journeys to the distant lands. Till date, they have travelled to around 25 countries," he said. The couple were able to tell the students about the knowledge that had gained through their journeys."The manner in which people in the foreign countries save their forests and adopt eco-friendly means of sustenance is a lesson to learn," he said. 

The team also visited A R S Vadhyar of Yasoram Builders. The builder is known for using eco-friendly means of construction. They also met A V Purushothaman Kammath, who has a huge farm at Thammanam, and Fr Augustine Vattoli.  

"The students interacted with these friends of nature and understood the importance of the work they have been doing. It is easy to bring these men to the campus and ask them to give a talk. But, taking the students to the very places where they have created magic makes a better impact," said Ramesh.

On the second day, the team visited Parameshwaran, who is well-known for his roof-top garden at Vyttila and on the last day they will be visiting the Iringol kavu at Perumbavoor. "All these people and places that we visit can't be found in their syllabus. This learning experience supplements what they get from their textbooks," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp