Sri Lanka blasts: Kochi police steps up vigil

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have stepped up vigil in Kochi in the wake of the bomb blasts which rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday last week. The measures are based on Intelligence reports regarding possibilities of terror attack in India.

Since Kochi could be a possible target, the police have issued notices to homestays and hotels in coastal areas, especially Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, to submit details of people who are staying there, to the police stations concerned.

Fort Kochi police have requested the details to be sent on a daily basis before 9 am via e-mail sifrtkchekm.pol@kerala.gov.in. Besides, the public is requested to report any suspicious detail to Fort Kochi SI on 9497980406 or 0484 2215055. Raids will be conducted at hotels and homestays which fail to submit information regarding the guests, police said.

Apart from maintaining close coordination with coastal security agencies, the police have also advised fishermen to report suspicious activities or presence of strangers.

Top officers with Kochi City Police, however, said these measures were part of maintaining vigil in the wake of the Sri Lanka blasts and there was no need for concern.

“The move is part of a precautionary measure as Kochi is a coastal place and a large number of people visit here daily,” said a top officer. Besides, the police have also directed all homestays to install CCTV cameras inside and outside the premises.

Surveillance has been intensified in major shopping areas, cinema halls, bus stands and railway stations, according to officers.