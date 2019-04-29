Traffic diversion at Palarivattom

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Traffic regulation will be put in place at the Palarivattom bypass junction from May 1 to 30 as part of the renovation work of the flyover.

The four-lane flyover, which opened two years ago, will be closed to traffic during the maintenance period. According to City Traffic Police (East), vehicles travelling from Edappally to Vyttila will have to take the road beneath the flyover on the eastern side. Similarly, vehicles bound for Edappally will have to take the road on the western side of the flyover.

Vehicles proceeding towards Kakkanad from Palarivattom will have to turn left from the bypass signal junction before taking a ‘U’ turn in front of Oberon mall. Vehicles from Vyttila to Kakkanad along the bypass will also have to cross the signal junction to take a ‘U’ turn at Oberon mall.Those vehicles proceeding to Palarivattom from Kakkanad will have to take a left from the signal junction and then take a ‘U’ turn in front of Ernakulam Medical Centre.