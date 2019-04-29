Waste piles under Kochi Metro pillars

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seems like there is no respite to the waste woes. As the city zooms ahead on the growth track, waste management is turning into a blot on the face of Kochi, so much that the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd decided to address the issue.

The organisation took to Twitter the other day to highlight the rampant dumping of waste, including plastic, under the Metro pillars.

According to KMRL spokesperson, the issue is not new. "We have been receiving such images from the general public for over a month. These pictures are sent to us by the people themselves. KMRL's job is to ensure the Metro Rail functions properly. And, to handle garbage piles will be too much for us, though we handle waste disposal inside our premises quite efficiently," he said.

He added that it is up to the respective civic body to ensure the Metro and pillars are kept clean and safe. "The public should also show the sense and responsibility to keep Metro, the pride of Kochi, clean," he adds.