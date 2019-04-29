When glam walked the ramp

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It indeed was a weekend of sugar, spice and everything nice. The Gold Souk Fashion Weekend (GFW) , held on April 27 at Gold Souk Grande in Kochi, saw 15 eminent fashion designers showcase their designs, with the help of 60 models and celebrity show stoppers.

This was the third edition of the event being held at Kochi, which is an emerging fashion hub of South India. The event was conceived and executed by Inspire Media in association with Black & White Creations.

The 60 models were brought in from across the country. They went through rigorous auditions to be selected. A total of 333 designs were showcased, since its the third edition of GFW.

“Every year we try to bring new upgrades to the event. This year, we chose designers who aren’t at the top, nor are they at the bottom. They are right in the middle, and we wanted to specifically give them an opportunity to shine,” said Suresh Babu, director of the event. This will boost their stature in the industry and promote their brand and identity, he said.

As not all those who walked the ramp were professional models, a few were groomed by the designers themselves. There were both professionals and amateurs to provide equal opportunity.

“This will definitely give me a lot of exposure. I’m also getting to know the nuances of the fashion industry. It has been a wonderful journey so far and I have gotten several other opportunities since my first fashion show,” said Nadia Shah, who is the youngest model of the event.

The designers are also from different parts of the country. “This is my first show in Kerala, and it feels amazing. I hope for more such wonderful shows in Kerala and around the country,” said Thanu Gowda, a designer from Bengaluru.

(With inputs from Aakash Hari and Sharon Rachel)