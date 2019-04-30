Cochin Cancer Research Centre yet to fully alleviate cancer patients’ pain

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) which boasts of premium state-of-the-art infrastructure, nationally acclaimed oncologists and highly skilled surgeons is yet to reach its full potential.

Two years since its inception, the hospital has not yet been able to make use of its rare and exemplary talent and superior infrastructure. The reason? The centre is still awaiting approval and sanctions for more manpower allocation and infrastructure development. Though the in-patient wing was completed in February, with the capacity to admit at least 20 patients at a time, not a single patient has been able to use the facility till date, due to lack of staff.

According to Dr Mony Kuriakose, CCRC director, interviews and selection for 70 staff were completed last November. However, the appointment orders are yet to be issued by the District Collector, who is also the special officer of CCRC. “It will be a big relief for CCRC if the appointments are made soon. The IP facilities cannot be managed with the limited number of 36 staff, including neuro-surgeons, surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, doctors and nurses,” said Dr Mony Kuriakose.

IP facilities are mainly required for patients undergoing chemotherapy and surgery. The surgeries, at present, are being conducted at the Ernakulam Medical College, as per an MoU signed by EMC and CCRC the previous year. “Patients requiring high dosages of chemotherapy will require the IP facility subsequently. When the IP Wing becomes fully functional, we will be able to conduct surgeries here,” said Dr Mony.

Meanwhile, cancer patients in the district are disheartened by the long wait and pained at the inexplicable delays. “My father, who is 70 years old, has second stage prostate cancer, and we have to rely on the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Thiruvananthapuram. Whenever we require medicines and treatment, we have to travel over 230 km. This is difficult for us considering travel expense and health-related issues,” said Elsy Jacob, a resident of Kalamassery.

The CCRC started functioning in November 2016. “We cannot fathom the reasons for the delay by the authorities. The surgeons and skilled doctors have given up their practices at established private hospitals and joined the mission to make CCRC a reality. However, the present condition of the CCRC is very sad,” said Dr N K Sanilkumar, a member of the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement which had spearheaded the movement for the establishment of the CCRC.

