Cochin Port Trust still enjoys tax exemption; Corporation looks the other way!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation, which is facing heavy financial burden and struggling to meet its day-to-day expenditure, is turning a blind eye in collecting building tax from the Cochin Port Trust area. According to Opposition leader K J Antony who submitted a report before the council on Monday, the Port Trust arrears amount to more than R9 crore and has been pending for the last 15 years.

As per the agreement signed between the Cochin Port Trust and the Corporation, which was signed in 1993, the civic body had given a tax exemption to the buildings. As per the agreement, the CPT had only to pay 30 per cent of the total tax collected by the Corporation.

“Also, as per the agreement, subleasing is a contract violation. However, the CPT has leased out the land to several private parties and are not remitting the tax to the Corporation. Several cement companies have also shifted their entire business activity to the area. The CPT has no right over the land. This is a clear case of mismanagement by the Corporation. If they had taken timely action, the Corporation would not have faced such a heavy financial loss,” said K J Antony.

He also said the Corporation is clueless about the number of buildings and the details of firms operating in the leased land. “The Corporation should step up measures and conduct an inspection at the earliest. A joint inspection would prove more fruitful,” said Antony in the council.There was also an allegation that the estate wing of the CPT was not cooperating with the Corporation.

“The Mayor should convene a meeting with the CPT chairman to find a solution to this,” said T J Vinodh, Deputy Mayor.However, replying to the debate, Mayor Soumini Jain said she has sought a report to be submitted in the next council. “ Procedures will be initiated after cross-checking the report,” said the Mayor.

Kochi Corp not to lease land for mortgaging

Kochi: In a major jolt to the GJ Eco Power, the company constructing waste to energy plant at Brahmapuram, the Kochi Corporation council has decided not to lease out 20 acres of land for mortgaging. The health standing committee of the Corporation had earlier submitted a resolution before the council not to consider the land for leasing out. As per the recommendation, the procedure would result in several legal hurdles. The Council’s decision came even after the state government has given a positive reply to the company by directing the civic body to consider it.

Hefty fine

Kochi:Mayor Soumini Jain on Monday directed the building inspector to submit a report on the illegal hoardings in the city. “A hefty fine will be imposed on the owner of the hoardings erected illegally. A report will be available on May 15 based on which action will be initiated,” Mayor said.

Other issues discussed at the Council

Council will soon moot a proposal to provide an ID card to migrant workers in the wake of Sri Lanka blast.Opposition councillors expressed concerns over the expenditure report submitted by the KSINC for operating the two Ro-Ro vessels. Mayor said SPV for operating the Ro-Ro vessel will be constituted soon.