‘Elevate centre as a research institute’

KOCHI: Earlier during election time, the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement had issued a letter to candidates of the three prominent fronts in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Chalakkudy, Thrissur, and Alappuzha, drawing their attention to the need of a cancer research institute in the state in the wake of the rising cancer patients across the country.

In the letter Dr N K Sanil Kumar, movement leader said that the state has the largest number of cancer patients in the country. “Hopes are pinned on the CCRC which is being established in the aftermath of efforts taken by Justice Iyer. Steps should be taken to make it a research institute of world standards and more land should be acquired for its expansion,” said Dr Sanil Kumar.

“There should be a post-graduate institute to train medical-paramedical staff. The state government alone cannot realise this, the centre and the elected MPs can do a lot to elicit Central government support and aid of international agencies for its growth,” he said. “The promise of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences for Kerala has been hanging for the past five years. So it is the responsibility of the elected MPs to get this 2,000 crore institution for the state at the earliest,” the letter said.