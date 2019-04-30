Ernakulam DTPC offers summer spl Munnar package

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and Kerala City Tour, have jointly rolled out a summer special Munnar Package. The package included site visits to most appealing and beautiful spots like Valara, Cheeyappara Waterfalls, Follwopoints and Eravikulam National Park in Rajamala.

The price for summer special Munnar-Rajamala Irvaikulam package is `1,299 per person. The GST will be added extra. The DTPC is also offering other packages like Bhoothathankettu-Thattekkadu (including boating), Alappuzha package, Athirappilly-Malakkappara-Upper Sholayar dam, pilgrim packages and other two-day packages during this summer.

Those who opt for group booking can select their pick-up points. More details of the package are available at www.keralacitytour.com. The details are also available at 8893998888, 8893858888.