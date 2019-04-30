Home Cities Kochi

HC directive to identify parking spots for autorickshaws, taxis

The court also directed the panchayat to constitute a traffic regulatory committee to regulate traffic, prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience caused to the public.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Monday directed Nedumbassery gram panchayat to identify parking spaces for auto-rickshaws, auto taxis and motor cabs at Athani junction, in consultation with Regional Transport Authority and Aluva Rural Police Superintendent, within four months.The court issued the order based on a petition filed by Justine Thomas and five other owners of new generation vehicles like motor cabs and auto taxis, who sought police protection so as to park their vehicles at existing stands. 

The court also directed the panchayat to constitute a traffic regulatory committee to regulate traffic, prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience caused to the public. As a widespread practice, auto-rickshaws are parked on either side of National Highway 47 at bus stands near Aluva and Angamaly, and also at the starting of the road leading to Cochin International Airport. 

The trade unions of auto-rickshaw drivers objected to the petitioner’s vehicles being parked on their stands. The court said, in fact, the panchayat was yet to set up an auto-rickshaw stand in accordance with the law. The panchayat is obliged to determine spaces for parking of auto-rickshaws and taxis including vehicles owned and operated by the petitioners.

