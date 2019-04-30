Home Cities Kochi

Miss Glam World 2019 crowned

With the crown on her head, Rachel Leigh Stacy from the USA stood proudly as Miss Glam World 2019.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the crown on her head, Rachel Leigh Stacy from the USA stood proudly as Miss Glam World 2019. The pageant organised by Pegasus and presented by Manappuram Finance Ltdand Mahindra at Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi had Reshma R K Nambiar of India and Daria Shapovalova of Tatarstan took away the first and second runners-up positions respectively. 

Previous year winner Estefania Chavez Garcia crowned the Miss Glam World 2019 winner. V P Nandakumar, MD and CEO of Manappuram Finance Ltd, and Suresh Kumar, regional sales manager of Mahindra and Mahindra, crowned the first and second runners-up. Manappuram Finance Ltd and Mahindra were the prime partners of the event. Saj Earth Resorts and Convention Centre, Medimix and DQUE Watches were the powered-by partners.

The pageant saw 37 women from countries across the world competing for the title. The grooming session for the competition, comprising the national costume round, red cocktail round and white gown round, commenced on April 20 at Saj Earth Resort and Convention Centre. The sessions were handled by prominent personalities in the modelling and entertainment sector. Special sessions in yoga, meditation, personality development, beauty care, catwalk, photo shoot and talent search were given to the contestants to boost their confidence.

The judging panel consisted of personalities from the film and fashion industry. They were Hari Anand, Christine Huang, Anjali Raut Gill, S Sreesanth and Estefania Chavez Garcia.Miss Glam World, Miss South India, Mrs South India,Miss Queen of India, Miss Asia and Miss Asia Global are conducted by Pegasus.

"They are the only beauty pageants which do not judge a women’s beauty with a bikini round," said Ajit Ravi, chairman of Pegasus.The winners were crowned with the golden crown designed by Parakkat Jewellers. Apart from the winners, the judging panel also selected the sub-title winners.

Miss Glam World 2019

