Home Cities Kochi

Police Women's Cell comes back to Kochi

The Cell which was moved to Tripunithura in 2012, has been bought back to Revenue Tower.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The City Police Women's Cell was shifted to the temple town of  Tripunithura in 2012 after much hue and cry, with women activists claiming the shift from the city would make the cell less accessible to women and children.The cell, housed in the ground floor, functions in a building owned by the Cell itself. However, seven years later, the Cell is being shifted to a space at the Revenue Tower in Ernakulam, much to the chagrin of the residents.

"The cell falls under the jurisdiction of the City Commissioner who has decided to shift it to the city. The present building contains all the required facilities and was inaugurated by the then Home Mininister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. Since its operation in 2012, a lot of cases have been registered, counselled and solved," said Sathy M C, SI. 

The Cell, primarily for women and children, resolves family disputes and visit colonies to help sort problems. "A lot of elderly women visit the cell and express their complaints and concerns, sometimes without a petition, even they are helped. It's not just a women's police station, rather a centre which maintains a client-friendly environment.

Currently, there are 19 people associated with the cell," he said. Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Association (TRURA) convener V C Jayendran said a battalion from Thrissur which will be brought to the Hill Palace requires a space for which the Cell will be shifted. Complaints haven been given, including to the Chief Minister.

However, police officers cite another reason to bring the centre under the umbrella of the City Police Office. "That way, whenever complaints and petitions are received, it can be entrusted with the concerned authorities immediately. Else, it is a hassle for women to travel all the way to Tripunithura," said S Surendran, city police commissioner. Currently, the cell caters to families under the Kochi Corporation vicinity, Kumbalam, Udayamperoor, Tripunithura, Maradu, Kalamassery and Thrikkakkara. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police Women's Cell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp