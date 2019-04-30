Home Cities Kochi

Saving Santhivanam from doom

With KSEB starting work on Santhivanam, a 200-year-old sacred grove at North Paravur, its owner Meena Menon is on a mission to  save the green patch, which is home to a multitude of flora and fauna,

Published: 30th April 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

The 200-year-old sacred grove at Vazhikulangara in North Paravoor that is owned by Meena Menon. The patch is facing extinction threat with KSEB laying a 110 KV line over it

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: On the busy National Highway near Vazhikulangara at North Parvoor lies a two-acre sacred grove where a protest is on to conserve the 200-year old thicket and hordes of species that inhabit it. Santhivanam, the rich green patch with three ponds and a thick grove that is home to a multitude of flora and fauna, is under the threat of being wiped out with KSEB deciding to put up a tower for a 110 KV line. The protest is being led by property owner Meena Menon.

On Monday, all haggard and worried, Meena watches as a JCB plows her land scooping up huge  chunks of sand and slurry. On the plot is her 75-year-old little tiled house which may not withstand the impact of piling required for the tower.

Meena Menon says it all began in 2013 when she learnt about the high-tension line that KSEB is taking through the stretch. "We approached the then District Collector and the Additional District Magistrate and during the hearing, the KSEB mentioned the  proposed alignment will not touch Santhivanam. But, the alignment was later changed for some dubious reasons. That's when we approached High Court in 2016, but the petition was dismissed and on the very next day,  KSEB began the work," says Meena.  She suspect the change in alignment was done to please someone in higher echelons of the board.

Damage to ecosystem
The damage done on the grove is visible.  The slurry from the pit has been strewn all over the property. According to an activist who is supporting Meena, 32 cents of land have already been damaged. "When they first approached me, they claimed they would fell only one tree. But, that later changed to 11. Now, they want another 48 trees to be felled. What will be left of this grove once the work is completed," Meena said.

The grove, home to many avian varieties like Indian Pitta,  Nilgiri Thrush, Indian Pea Fowl and Blackheaded Ibris, has been documented by Kerala Forest Research Institute.  It also hosts nature camps and sessions for children.

"The authorities have to assess the damage caused to bio-diversity. The 110 KV line will badly affect birds and animals. Every year we have migratory birds but the tower and line will  disturb their migration," says Meena. 

Her constant plea to include the grove in bio-diversity database too has gone unheard. "I have 
approached everyone from the member of Kottuvally Panchayat to Kerala State Biodiversity Board. But there is no response. The same is with Haritha Kerala Mission too," Meena added. 

