Summer heat increases fire incidents in Kochi

KOCHI: The fire that gutted the fruit shop at Manappattyparambu Junction on Sunday night is one of the many incidents which took place in the city in the past three months. The shop was closed at the time of the incident. According to Gandhinagar fire station officer Unnikrishnan, it is possible the fire was caused by a cigarette which might have been thrown into the drain located near the shop. “However, a legitimate cause is yet to determined,” he said.

“A number of similar incidents had taken place in the past three months. A shop at Thoppumpady caught fire recently. The fire was brought under control by the Fire and Rescue Station at Mattancherry. A printing shop at Kakkanad was destroyed in a fire. The cause is yet to be ascertained. In February, the fire that broke out at a home appliance godown at South Janatha Road, Palarivattom, caused damages worth lakhs of rupees. Although the cause might have been a short circuit, it is yet to be proved,” he said.

Currently, such fires happen often and this is becoming a predominant issue in the city. “The main reason is the hot climate and the weather conditions due to which waste easily catches fire. During the rainy season, chances of fire hazards are less,” said Unnikrishnan. Minor grassfires and ground fires break out aplenty in the city.

An abandoned vehicle opposite Oberon Mall near which waste was being dumped recently caught fire. Careless disposal of cigarettes, improper waste monitoring and overheating of electrical equipment are some of the major causes of most fires that break out in the city. However, there are precautions that can be taken to minimize the frequency of such fires.

Overheating can be prevented by avoiding the simultaneous use of multiple electrical appliances and through the usage of quality electrical equipment. Proper housekeeping and waste management are extremely important and fires must never be left burning waste by itself. These precautions must be taken seriously as soon as possible in order to prevent such fire hazards in the future.

