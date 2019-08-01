Cash stolen from offering box of Kochi's Subramanya Swamy temple

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cash was stolen from an offering box of Subramanya Swamy temple in Vytilla in the wee hours of Wednesday. Police have started an investigation after registering a case under IPC 130.

Devotees who arrived at the temple in the morning found the offering box open and they alerted temple authorities. The police team checked the temple premises. “We suspect the theft took place between 1.30 am and 3.20 am. The box was opened using a sharp object. An attempt was made to open another offering box,” an official with Maradu police station said.

Police have started looking for persons involved in similar theft cases and those who were recently released from jail. Footage of CCTV cameras of shops near the temple is also being checked.