Home Cities Kochi

Chandrayaan-2 has a Kochi connection

HMT's Kochi unit was associated in the assembly of GSLV Vehicle Control System Components at ISRO’s Government-Owned Company Operated Centre.

Published: 01st August 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-2 made a successful lift off from the Satish Dhawan centre on July 22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a Kochi connection to the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second lunar exploration mission. Public sector HMT's Kochi unit was associated in the assembly of GSLV Vehicle Control System Components at ISRO’s Government-Owned Company Operated (GOCO) Centre, said an official release from the company. 

"HMT Kalamassery Unit is associated and successfully assembled Chandrayan-2 GSLV vehicle control system components at the LPSC Valiamala GOCO centre managed by HMT Kalamassery team within Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Thiruvananthapuram campus," said HMT general technical manager S Balamurugesan, in the release.

VIEW GALLERY | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon

HMT Hyderabad Unit has designed, developed, manufactured and assembled the 3-Axis CNC Vertical Facing Mill for supply to ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota for machining of solid rocket motors."The machine is with state-of-the-art technology with various sub-systems, remote CNC controlled system to machine extremely hazardous solid propellant and high speed machining for motor insulation. All parameters of the machine were validated during the pre-dispatch inspection thus confirming the entity’s strength to build such high-end machines," the release said.

S Girish Kumar CMD of HMT Ltd has expressed his confidence in continuing to be a part of ISRO’s Space Missions with increased contributions from HMT in future by supplying more state-of-art machines.
HMT Kalamassery has recorded profit in seven of the last 10 years. With an order book worth `120 crore till date, Balamurugesan said the company is expected to make profit for this financial year too. 
Indian Navy’s directing gear through 'Make in India' project make up a majority of this order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission HMT Kochi unit GSLV Vehicle assembly
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp