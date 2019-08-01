Chandrayaan-2 has a Kochi connection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a Kochi connection to the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's second lunar exploration mission. Public sector HMT's Kochi unit was associated in the assembly of GSLV Vehicle Control System Components at ISRO’s Government-Owned Company Operated (GOCO) Centre, said an official release from the company.

"HMT Kalamassery Unit is associated and successfully assembled Chandrayan-2 GSLV vehicle control system components at the LPSC Valiamala GOCO centre managed by HMT Kalamassery team within Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Thiruvananthapuram campus," said HMT general technical manager S Balamurugesan, in the release.

HMT Hyderabad Unit has designed, developed, manufactured and assembled the 3-Axis CNC Vertical Facing Mill for supply to ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota for machining of solid rocket motors."The machine is with state-of-the-art technology with various sub-systems, remote CNC controlled system to machine extremely hazardous solid propellant and high speed machining for motor insulation. All parameters of the machine were validated during the pre-dispatch inspection thus confirming the entity’s strength to build such high-end machines," the release said.

S Girish Kumar CMD of HMT Ltd has expressed his confidence in continuing to be a part of ISRO’s Space Missions with increased contributions from HMT in future by supplying more state-of-art machines.

HMT Kalamassery has recorded profit in seven of the last 10 years. With an order book worth `120 crore till date, Balamurugesan said the company is expected to make profit for this financial year too.

Indian Navy’s directing gear through 'Make in India' project make up a majority of this order.