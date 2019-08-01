Home Cities Kochi

Five boats impounded, 300 fishermen rescued as trawling ban ends in Kochi

The Fisheries Department had deployed officials in all harbours for monitoring any boats violating the ban.

A football enthusiastic showing his skill after boarding on a fishing boat which all set to venture into the sea after 45 day trawling ban .A scene at Kalamukku harbour in Kochi.

A football enthusiastic showing his skill after boarding on a fishing boat which all set to venture into the sea after 45 day trawling ban .A scene at Kalamukku harbour in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: After a peaceful trawling ban period in Ernakulam district, mechanised boats are finally back to sea. During the ban period, the Marine Enforcement Wing could rescue around 300 fishermen stranded in the high sea.

Joyce Abraham, Fisheries Assistant Director, told Express five boats were impounded after they failed to return to the harbour on time after the trawling ban was enforced.

“It was a peaceful ban period with no major violations taking place in the district. A fine of Rs 2.5 lakh each was imposed on five boats which violated trawling norms by returning to harbour two days after the ban came into force. Their catch was auctioned off. Owners of three boats have paid the fine,” he said.

The Fisheries Department had deployed officials in all harbours for monitoring any boats violating the ban.

Similarly, patrolling activities were also enhanced this time. “Following some juvenile fishing incidents at Beypore, we also carried out checking here. Boats suspected to have been involved in juvenile fishing were warned.

Patrolling activities in Chellanam area were intensified to prevent juvenile fishing,” an officer with Marine Enforcement Wing said.

Rescue operations

Though monsoon was inactive during the trawling ban period, Marine Enforcement Wing could rescue around 300 fishermen who ventured into sea on their traditional boats which were exempted from the ban. As many as 10 rescue operations were carried out during the season.

“We had deployed three boats for rescue operations in the district. One was stationed in Munambam and two were at Vypeen,” an officer said.As the trawling ban comes to an end, the Marine Enforcement Wing has decided to enhance patrolling activities.

