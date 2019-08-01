Home Cities Kochi

For 10 years, Kochi businessman spares an hour to feed pigeons

Abdul Salam, a 60-year-old seafood businessman, feed the birds between 2 pm and 4 pm every day at Durbar Hall Ground or Fort Kochi.

Published: 01st August 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

P H Abdul Salam feeding pigeons near Fort Kochi beach.

P H Abdul Salam feeding pigeons near Fort Kochi beach. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For many of us, the precious 'me time' is either at movies or hanging out with friends and family. Not for Abdul Salam, a 60-year-old seafood businessman from Kochi. For him, leisure time is all about spending time with pigeons and feeding them, at Durbar Hall Ground or Fort Kochi. Abdul Salam has been sparing an hour every day for the purpose for the last 10 years regularly. 

He says the winged beauties had always enticed him. But, feeding them didn't become his daily routine until he began visiting Durbar Hall Ground with his family. "I used to feed them peanuts. Later, I realised a handful of peanuts wouldn't suffice to feed hundreds of birds. Then on, I started getting two kilos of wheat everyday," says Abdul Salam. This became a routine soon, thanks to his doctor.

"My work gave me a lot of tensions and pressure. So, during a visit to the doctor, he suggested I take some time off every day to relax. A visit to park or beach to soothe my nerves was what he suggested. That's when I decided to do it regularly. I enjoy feeding them. If I can't make it a day, I feel upset," says Abdul Salam. He goes to feed the birds between 2 pm and 4 pm every day. By then, the birds would be waiting for him. Much to the amusement of onlookers, the birds would perch on his head and hands till he is done with his chore.  "If I can't make it to Durbar Hall ground, I go to Fort Kochi," he adds. 

His family supports him. “My wife and younger daughter Sameena accompany me often. Sameena is studying in Ireland and whenever she’s home, she comes with me. The only time my wife complaints is when she sees pigeons dirtying my clothes," he quips.

Abdul Salam says many children and tourists join him while he feeds the pigeons. “Children are very enthusiastic. Some foreigners love taking photos too. But, what irks me is when people try to capture them," he says. He rues the lack of enclosed spaces with nets for feeding pigeons. "Like Mumbai, we should have such enclosed spaces in Kochi too," he adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
seafood businessman feeding pigeons Abdul Salam Kochi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp